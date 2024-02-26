National Communications Authority shuts down four radio stations in Bawku

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has shut down four radio stations in Bawku for national security reasons.

In a statement, the NCA said: “The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to inform the public that four (4) FM Radio Stations in Bawku, Upper East Region, have been shut down today.”

It said the shutdown followed “the recommendations of the Upper East Regional Security Council, and on the advice of the Ministry of National Security that the operations of the said FM Stations and the incendiary utterances of their panelists/presenters have contributed to the escalation of the Bawku conflict, leading to loss of lives and property in Bawku and its environs.”

The stations are the Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM and Gumah FM.

The NCA closed down the stations in accordance with Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which provides that “the Authority may suspend or revoke a licence or a frequency authorisation where; the suspension or revocation is necessary because of national security or is in the public interest”.

The Authority said it would continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to execute its mandate as set out by law and called on stakeholders to adhere to the tenets and regulations governing the communications industry.

Source: GNA