ActionAid advocates integration of climate change education into curriculum

The ActionAid Ghana (AAG) has reiterated the need for the Ghana Education Service to incorporate climate change education into the basic school curriculum.

The essence is to sensitise the younger generation to actively participate in the government’s effort to prevent the continuous threat of climate change to ensure a sustainable environment and development of the country.

Mr. Kwame Afram Denkyira, the Programmes Manager for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions of AAG, made the call during a remark at a climate change education and quiz competition organized by the Centre for Climate Change and Gender Studies (3CGS), School of Natural Resources, University of Energy and Natural Resources and sponsored by the AAG in Sunyani.

Mr. Denkyira said the inclusion of climate change in the basic school curriculum would ensure pupils and students were well-informed about the causes, effects and potential solutions to that environmental crisis.

He added that it would enable the pupils and students to engage in meaningful discussions and activities about the threat alongside developing a deeper understanding of the importance of environmental best practices and sustainable development.

Mr. Denkyira further said the integration would help pupils and students to recognise the inter-connectedness between their actions and the environment to learn how their daily choices and actions such as energy consumption and waste management could either contribute to the degradation or preservation of the environment.

He said the significance of focusing on the younger generation was to instill a sense of responsibility and urgency in them as part of the effort in addressing the climate change challenge, saying young minds were often more receptive to new ideas and eager to make a positive impact.

Mr. Denkyira said continued nurturing the understanding of climate change issues from an early age would help to cultivate a generation of environmentally conscious individuals who would actively work towards a sustainable future.

In the quiz competition Sunyani Senior High School (SHS) obtained 52 points to beat the Seventh Day Adventist SHS, Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality which scored 37 points while the Sunyani St Mary’s Preparatory/Junior High School (JHS) had 39 points to defeat Sunyani Meredane Primary/JHS, which got 34 points.

Source: GNA