Guinness World Records clarifies why Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was disqualified

The Guinness World Records (GWR) has clarified why Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s attempt to break the longest singing marathon record failed.

A spokesperson of GWR told Ghana Business News in an email response to questions on why Aduonum was disqualified. “This was due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records,” the spokesperson said.

Aduonum completed 126 hours of the singing marathon she started on December 24, 2023 in her attempt to break the 11-year-old GWR set by the Indian, Sunil Waghmare. Aduonum’s attempt was aimed at breaking the 105 hours record set by Waghmare in 2012. She ended the singing marathon on December 27, 2023.

In reacting to the decision by GWR, Aduonum wrote in a Facebook post: “The news of the outcome of my Sing-a-thon attempt came few minutes as I was preparing to host a gala dinner and the launch of the Lebanese Scholarship Alumni Network attended by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I would announce my next line of action in few days. Thank you all for your love and support.”

The GWR has elaborate and strict requirements for challenging a record or setting one, and has similar requirements for submitting attempts. Applicants would have to strictly follow the rules, failure to follow the step-by-step processes could result in a rejection.

Ghana Business News wrote to ask: “Have you reached a verdict? If you have. What verdict did you reach? And have you communicated your decision to Aduonum?”

The spokesperson wrote back: “Unfortunately, Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the Longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon.

This was due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met. These rules are standard across all of our ‘longest marathon’ records. We’ve seen how inspirational Afua’s attempt has been for her fans and we wish her the best of luck with any future record attempts.”

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

