GJA inaugurates 75th anniversary planning committee

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has inaugurated an 11-member planning committee for its 75th anniversary commemoration this year.

The Anniversary Planning Committee is chaired by Godwin Avenorgbo, a former Director of Radio at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Other members of the committee are Marian Kyei, a media consultant and private legal practitioner; Kobby Asmah, member of the National Media Commission and former Editor of the Daily Graphic; Peter Agbeko, former Head of Public Affairs, Ghana Standards Authority; Ellen Avorgbedor, former Central Regional Director of the GBC, and Maxwell Kudekor, Eastern Regional Chairman of the GJA.

The rest of the members are Boahene Asamoah, Editor of Graphic Business; Zambaga Rufai, former Western Regional Secretary of the GJA; Alice Tettey, Central Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency and former Central Regional Chairperson of the GJA; Dr Etse Sikanku, lecturer at the University of Media, Arts and Communication, and Mathias Tibu, former Vice President of the GJA.

The Committee is expected to plan activities for the anniversary across the country, beginning from March to the climax in September at this year’s GJA Media Awards.

Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of the GJA, commended journalists for their contributions towards nation building over the years.

He said journalists over the years had played crucial roles toward the development of this country and called for the protection of journalists.

Mr Dwumfour called on the government to intensify its collaboration with the GJA in ensuring the safety and security of journalists in Ghana.

He urged the Attorney General to expedite action on Ahmed Suale’s case, saying, “it has been five years since the investigative journalist was murdered and nothing seems to be happening.”

Mr Dwumfour said the anniversary should be an occasion for journalists to see themselves as one people and marshal efforts to consolidate the gains made by upholding truth and diligence.

Professor Amin Alhassan, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, who inaugurated the committee, said no democracy could survive without journalism.

He said the country’s independence and democracy were championed and safeguarded through journalistic channels, thus through newspapers and news writings, adding that, the media was a cornerstone of nation building and development.

Initially christened Africa Press Association, the Association was birthed on August 15, 1949, and has since transitioned through different identities such as the Ghana Press Club, Association of Journalists and Writers, to its present name, the GJA.

These anniversary activities will include a major event on August 15, which will mark the 75th birthday of the GJA.

Source: GNA