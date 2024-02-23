Parliament approves nine-member Reconstituted Appointments Committee

Parliament has approved the reconstituted membership of the Appointments Committee to ensure the smooth running of the House.

The approval of the report of the Committee of Selection was in accordance with Article 103 of the 1992 Constitution and Order 204 (2) of the revised Standing Orders of the House.

Pursuant to Order 205 of the revised Standing Orders of the House, the Committee met and composed the Appointment Committee in accordance with Orders 216 and 217, respectively.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, Chairs the nine-member Appointments Committee, and the Vice Chair is Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also Deputy Majority Leader.

Other members on the majority side included Frank Annor-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, Samuel Attah-Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South and Gifty Twum-Ampofo, MP Abuakwa North.

Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Ranking Member leads Minority side which includes Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader, Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minority Whip and Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, MP for Techiman North.

The Committee in its deliberations was guided by the formula adopted by the House on Friday, 15th January 2021, for the composition of the membership of committees.

The Committee was also guided by Article 103(5) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 209 of the Standing Orders of the House which required that the composition of the Committees shall as much as possible reflect the different shades of opinion in Parliament.

Source: GNA