Afua Aduonum Guinness World Record attempt unsuccessful 

The Attempt by Afua Asantewaa Aduonum to break the Guinness World Record (GWR)for the longest singing time has been unsuccessful, according to GWR.

“Unfortunately Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans. The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts,” GWR wrote on X.

Aduonum completed 126 hours of the singing marathon she started on December 24, 2023 in her attempt to break the 11-year-old GWR set by the Indian, Sunil Waghmare. Aduonum’s 126 hours, was aimed at breaking the 105 hours record set by Waghmare in 2012.

The GWR has an elaborate requirement for submitting attempts, and applicants would have to strictly follow the rules, failure to follow the step-by-step process of submission could result in a rejection.

It is not known yet what exactly caused Aduonum’s failure to beat the record.