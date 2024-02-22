NDC welcomes EC’s decision to hold 2024 election on December 7

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Director of Elections, National Democratic Congress (NDC), has welcomed the decision of the Electoral Commission (EC) to hold this year’s general election on December 7.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, he said: “It’s refreshing to know the Electoral Commission has finally agreed to hold the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections on December 7 instead of the proposed November date”.

“We also welcome the EC’s eventual decision to agree to use indelible ink in the upcoming elections”.

Dr Omane Boama said those combined decisions represented a victory for democracy and victory for decent advocacy.

“We trust that consensus building at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meetings will be sustained in order to ensure free, fair, transparent, and incident free elections.”

The NDC also hoped that the Government would ensure no blood was shed as happened in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections when eight Ghanaians were killed, he said.

“Hopefully, we can all receive the EC’s calendar of activities for the elections soon because December 7 is only 10 clear months away.”

He appealed to Ghanaians to vote for former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the NDC, for well-paying jobs through the 24-hour economy initiative.

