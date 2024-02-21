President charges new head of Civil Service to make the institution productive

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the new Head-of-Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darko to work to make the Civil Service productive, resourceful, result-oriented, and accountable to ensure good governance and sustainable development

He said that the country’s economic revival and reform are primarily dependent on the effectiveness and efficiency of the Civil Service.

Consequently, the Ghana Civil Service must function as a modern institution that evolves and maintains a productive way to coordinate society and institutions.

It must play a vital role in achieving the government’s economic, social, and development goals. This will allow Ghana to achieve the accelerated social and economic growth that it desires.

President Akufo-Addo gave the charge during the swearing-in of Dr Aggrey-Darko as the new Head-of-Civil Service at a ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra.

He reminded Dr. Aggrey-Darko that it would only take a service that was productive, resourceful, and sympathetic to the government to contribute to the well-being of the citizens.

“You’re today the head of this institution and the responsibilities imposed on you is considerable, but your background in terms of your experience makes it clear you should be up to it and that is why the opportunity is given to you to serve your country in this exalted position,” he said.

The President urged Dr. Aggrey-Darko to demonstrate his sense of independence, but he emphasized that it must be done in a constructive rather than destructive manner.

“The most important quality that you have to manifest, your independence of spirit, independence of spirit which is not about necessarily being on antagonistic course with the government of the day.

President Akufo-Addo said Ghanaians would benefit from the Civil Service if the head applied his mind and discretion most positively.

He said that the office of the President had an exceptionally mutually beneficial relationship with his predecessor, “and we will expect the same from you.”

“If there is any one time that you feel you’ll need access to me, please don’t hesitate, my duty is to work with you for the benefit of our people and for the betterment of our state,” he said.

Dr. Aggrey-Darko thanked the government for entrusting him with the task of serving his country, stating he would not take the honor lightly.

He said that the civil service aimed to assist the government in the formulation and implementation of public policies and programmes for the country and that he was intent on presiding over a revamped, retooled, motivated, and rejuvenated civil service to secure the country’s much-needed development.

“Your excellency, I am a firm believer in the democratic developmental state that Ghana is crafting, and it is plausible to argue that a vibrant public bureaucracy with the Civil service as a key anchor is fundamental to the manifestation of this developmental state,” he said.

Dr. Aggrey Darko appealed to the government for support to reform the Civil Service to respond to the country’s needs.

“Your Excellency, we seek your support in for instance the review for instance the Civil Service Act, which Act was enacted in 1993 and we are being overtaken by events. We have made some proposals to cabinet on it, and I am hoping that when it comes to your attention, you will give it favourable attention so that we can re-craft the Act to take care of the exigencies of the time,” he said.

Source: GNA