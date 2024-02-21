Majority Caucus refutes alleged changes to its front bench in Parliament

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Majority Caucus in Parliament, Tuesday refuted alleged reports suggesting changes to its leadership at the front bench.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker, at a press conference, said: “Speculations about potential shifts in leadership within the Majority caucus were untrue.”

He said there was stability and unity among Caucus members.

“…The publications that are going around are false, the majority caucus has not made any changes to its leadership, and the majority caucus has not contemplated making any changes to its leadership,” Mr Osei-Owusu said.

“We want to tell you to use your various platforms to tell the public to ignore any such publication,” he told the Parliamentary Press Corps.

Mr Osei-Owusu, therefore, expressed confidence in the current leadership of the Caucus adding; “we have confidence in our current leadership and the status quo shall remain.”

The Majority Caucus was unaware of external attempts to make any changes to its leadership and that it was only the Caucus that had the right and power to make such changes.

He urged members of the Caucus to maintain a cohesive front to address legislative matters and pursue the Government’s agenda.

Reports in sections of the media on Monday, February 19, alleged that Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the current Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, was to be replaced by Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the current Deputy Majority Leader.

It claimed that Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, the present Majority Chief Whip and an NPP MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, would take the role of Deputy Majority Leader, thereby creating space for Mr Habib Iddrisu, the current First Deputy Chief Whip and NPP MP for Tolon, to assume the position of Majority Chief Whip.

Per the alleged reports, those changes were a result of a vacancy arriving after the incumbent, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip and NPP MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, was recently nominated by President Akufo-Addo as Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation.

It said Madam Patricia Appiagyei, NPP MP for Asokwa, was likely to be named as the First Deputy Majority Chief Whip while the position of Second Deputy Chief Whip, would be filled by Mr Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, the NPP MP for Sefwi-Akontombra.

Source: GNA