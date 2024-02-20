Former Twitter employees in Ghana finally paid their severance awards

Former employees of Twitter now X, who were working in the company’s Africa headquarters in Accra, Ghana who were fired when Elon Musk bought the company have finally been compensated.

Agency Seven Seven, the company providing legal representation to the sacked employees, said in In a statement on Sunday that it had “successfully led negotiations on behalf of former staff members of Twitter Ghana Ltd in their quest to get a fair settlement and repatriation expenses for foreign staff.”

The former employees were sacked in November 2022, after Twitter was bought from its founding directors and later renamed X.

The employees were given less than a month’s notice before their dismissal and were not paid the severance awards contrary to Ghanaian labour laws. According to the laws of Ghana, employees must be paid following negotiations before their employment is cut.

“This is an important rule of Ghana’s Labour and Employment Law landscape, and one that serves to mitigate against the employee hardship that can result when corporation engage in mass redundancy exercises,” the lawyers said.