IMF MD pledges support for new Ghana Finance Minister

Ms Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pledged to support Ghana’s new Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam in his new role.

“I would like to assure you of the International Monetary Fund’s continued commitment to support you in these endeavours,” Ms Georgieva said in her congratulatory message to Dr Amin Adam.

She noted that the new Minister’s leadership would be essential in sustaining Ghana’s reform effort and in further extending the current momentum of compelling programme performance and gradual economic stabilisation.

Currently, Ghana is implementing a three-year $3 billion loan-support programme with the IMF to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability to lay the foundation for a stronger and more inclusive growth.

The country has received the first two tranches, amounting to $1.2 billion, and looking forward to a second review of the programme.

Dr Amin Adam, a former Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, is replacing Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, as the substantive minister, following President Akufo-Addo’s Wednesday, February 14 ministerial reshuffle.

