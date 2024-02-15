Police arrest suspect after he stabs policeman in robbery expedition

A robbery suspect, who stabbed a policeman after he had robbed a woman, is assisting police in investigations.

Francis Addo, who could not get away with the GH¢2,400.00 and iPhone 14 pro max he allegedly robbed one Lovia Narh of inflicted knife wounds on General Constable Foster Alipoe Ablerh, who pursued and arrested him.

A police brief said on February 12, 2024 at about 0940 hours, General Constable Ablerh of Accra Regional C.T.U with a deep cut in his left palm assisted by victim Narh, a resident of Obundankadi, Ashaley Botwe, who also had bruises on both knees and complained of headache, arrested and brought to the Lakeside Community 8 Police station, suspect Addo.

Narh reported that same day at about 0440 hours, suspect Addo, who was riding a blue motorbike attacked her with a knife at Obundankadi, Ashaley Botwe, assaulted and robbed her of GH¢2,400.00 and an iPhone 14 pro max valued at GH¢18,000.00 whilst on her way to the market.

The brief said the General Constable, who also lived in the neighborhood heard of the robbery attack and quickly chased the suspect with his personal motorbike and intercepted him at Nmai Dzorn.

The suspect allegedly slashed the Police Officer’s left palm with a knife when the Officer tried to arrest him.

The brief said Addo was, however, overpowered by the Police Officer, arrested and sent to the station.

It said both the Police Officer and the complainant were issued with police medical forms to attend hospital.

Two knives and a blue Royal motorbike with the registration number M-23-GT 3577 retrieved from the suspect had been retained at the station for evidential purpose.

Source: GNA