Chief State Attorney barred from practicing law in Ghana for receiving GH¢400,000 from Woyome

The Chief State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney-General, Mr Samuel Nerquaye-Tetteh, has been barred from practicing law in Ghana by the Ghana Legal Council (GLC).

The Disciplinary Committee of the GLC found Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh guilty of professional misconduct under Rule 2(2) of the Legal Profession (Professional Conduct and Etiquette) Rules, 1969 (L.I. 613).

Justice Cynthia Pamela Koranteng, the Judicial Secretary, issued a notice dated January 31, 2023, stating that the decision was due to Mr Nerquaye-Tetteh’s acceptance of GH¢400,000 from businessman Alfred Agbesi Woyome in 2011.

While defending the State against a suit filed by Mr Woyome in 2011, Mr Nerquaye-Tetteh personally facilitated the direct transfer of GH¢400,000 from Mr Woyome to the bank account of his wife, Mrs. Gifty Nerquaye-Tetteh.

It said Mr. Nerquaye-Tetteh failed to provide any reasonable explanation for the transfer of the GH¢400,000 into his wife’s bank account from Mr. Woyome.

This conduct or act harmed “the dignity and high standing of the legal profession.”

The Council stated that as of the finding, the GLC had prohibited Mr Nerquaye-Tetteh from holding himself as a lawyer, attending Chambers, or offering professional legal services to the public.

His practicing license had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

Source: GNA