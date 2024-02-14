Pay attention to acute water situation facing Ho – MCE appeals to President

Mr. Divine Bosson, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ho, has appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider the worsening water supply shortage in the Municipality.

Ho has for years been under a water rationing regime that sees taps flow, at most twice a week, a situation that is a major source for worry amidst sanitation concerns.

The MCE, who made the appeal through Mr Sam Okudzeto, Member of Council of State for the Volta Region, said the situation would require a major diversion of the main supply line from the water head at Kpeve in the South Dayi District.

“I would like to appeal to the President to pay attention to the acute water situation facing Ho. I have undertaken a number of follow-ups to the water company for necessary attention, and I have been told that we will need a diversion through Akrofu to serve UHAS and other areas.

“So, please we crave your kind indulgence to speak to the President on our behalf,” he entreated the statesman.

The MCE was speaking at the inauguration of the Ho Municipal Assembly following successful District Level elections late last year.

Forty-three members were sworn in, including Government appointees.

Mr Mawunyo Agbe, the Presiding Member of the last Assembly, was reelected to the position.

The Member of Council of State, who delivered a speech on the behalf of the President, said District Assemblies remained a critical part of the governance architecture, and that Members need to work towards deepening decentralisation.

He entreated the Assemblies, as a mandate, to advance the government’s economic program of job creation by aligning action plans accordingly.

Source: GNA