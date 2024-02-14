Akufo-Addo reshuffles Cabinet, sacks Minister of Finance and others including deputies

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo has reshuffled his Cabinet, firing the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and some other ministers, including deputies. Some of the ministers and deputies have however, been reassigned to other ministries and others promoted. The decision affected 13 ministers and 10 deputies.

But some commentators and political analysts have described the reshuffle as meaningless and ineffective, considering the fact that the economy and governance under the Akufo-Addo administration has been abysmal and a last-minute change in appointments won’t bring any significant change or improvement in the economy nor governance.

Dr John Osae-Kwapong, a Democracy and Development Fellow, CDD-Ghana asks: “What difference will it make?”

“I do not anticipate any major policy decisions being undertaken by this government in the remaining months left in office. Coupled with the timing, I believe on substantive matters of governance, this reshuffle will make no difference,” he said.

“The reshuffle has come a bit late in the day in my view as the 2024 budget is already being implemented under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme,” says Dr Theo Acheampong, Economist and Political Risk Analyst.

“That could help especially, with Amin Adam at the Finance Ministry now but he must push for concluding the external commercial debt restructuring talks,” he adds.

The President announced the decision on Wednesday. He also appointed new ministers and deputy ministers and reassigned some to other ministries to reorganize the administration.

Some of the following have been fired from office and others have been reassigned. They are: Ken Ofori Atta, the Minister of Finance; Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior; Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of the Environment, Science, and Technology; Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information, and Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways.

The rest are Francis Asenso Boakye, Minister of Works and Housing; Lariba Abudu, Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection; Dan Botwe; Minister of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development; Freda Prempeh, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources; Ibrahim Ahmed Awal, Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture; Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, and Joseph Makubu, Oti Regional Minister.

Some of the following deputy ministers have also been sacked and others promoted. They are: Mrs. Fatimatu Abubakar, for Information; Collins Ntim Aboagye and Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, both of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development; Ama Pomah Boateng, of the Communications and Digitalization Ministry; Tina Mensah, Ministry of Health; Abdulai Abanga, Ministry of Works and Housing; Benito Owusu Bio, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; Moses Anim, of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; William Owireku Aidoo and Andrew Agyapa Mercer, both of the Ministry of Energy; Gifty Twum Ampofo, Ministry of Education; and Bright Owireku-Bobbey, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

The President nominated the following to be vetted by Parliament for their new positions. They are Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Karaga, as the new Minister of Finance, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority, has been reassigned to the Ministry of Health, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, is heading to the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, and Fatimatu Abubakar is set to become the new Minister of Information.

Darkoa Newman has been nominated to the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection; Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is set to become the new Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development; Lydia Seyram Alhassan has been appointed to be the new Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources; Andrew Agyapa Mercer for is set to be the Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture; while Titus Glover will become the new Minister for the Greater Accra Region; and Daniel Machator would be the new Oti Regional Minister.

He also nominated the following 13 individuals for deputy minister positions. They are Sylvester Tetteh, Ministry of Information; Vincent Ekow Assafuah, Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Charles Acheampong, Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation; Adelaide Ntim, Ministry of Health; Alexander Akwasi Acquah, also Ministry of Health; and Dr Prince Hamidu Armah, Ministry of Works and Housing.

The others are Akwasi Konadu, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba, Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development; John Kobina Sania and Collins Adamoka Mensah would be posted to the Ministry of Energy; Kingsley Nyarko, to the Ministry of Education; Festus Awuah Kwofie, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations; and Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah, goes to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The President transferred Henry Quartey, the former Greater Accra Regional Minister, to the Ministry of the Interior. Mr Francis Asenso Boakye was reassigned to the Ministry of Roads and Highways, while the former Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah goes to the Ministry of Works and Housing.

The former Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery has been moved to the President’s Office as a Minister of State, and Abdulai Abanga, the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing has been reassigned to the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralizations, and Rural Development.

The President was hopeful that Parliament would expedite the approval of the nominees.

“The various appointees will essentially be guiding the ship to a safe berth on January 7, 2025, before a new administration takes over, whether it is a Bawumia or John Mahama administration,” Dr Osae-Kwapong said.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi

