Ghana Water announces temporary shutdown of Kpong water treatment plant

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says it will shut down one of the treatment plants at Kpong, which serves the Krobo-Somanya area in the Eastern Region, from Wednesday, February 14, 2024 to Thursday, February 15, 2024.

Essential service providers, including hospitals and schools in the area have been urged to ensure “they have adequate storage for the period”.

The temporary shutdown, according to GWCL, would “facilitate the installation of a new interconnection pipeline and foot valves at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant to boost the capacity of the plant by approximately 3 million gallons per day.”

The Company said engineers would work within the estimated time frame to restore water supply to the affected communities.

“This measure is in alignment with GWL’s commitment to significantly enhance the water supply capacity from Kpong to parts of the Eastern and Greater-Accra Regions to effectively address the water demands of the growing population.

“The affected communities, including Somanya, the entire Krobo area and its environs are kindly urged to bear with us during this period of shutdown,” a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency read.

“Alternative arrangements have been made to ameliorate the situation. As a result, consumers are expected to inform their community Leaders, Assemblymen, and Unit Committee members in times of emergency.

“Management of GWL deeply regrets the inconvenience that the interruption will cause but pleads with consumers to bear with the situation since the project is meant at improving on the services to the public,” GWCL added.

Source: GNA