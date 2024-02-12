‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstration seeks imposition of new structural reforms

Sports journalist Saddick Adams, one of the lead conveners of the upcoming “Save Ghana Football” demonstration, says they have outlined some proposals that seeks new structural reforms in Ghana’s football.

The highly anticipated “Save Ghana Football” demonstration set for February 14, 2024 is being staged by some Sports Journalists following the recent poor performances by various national teams at tournaments.

The recent group stage exit by the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations has culminated the frustrations of many Ghanaian football fans, who vented their anger towards football stakeholders.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Sports, Saddick Obama said the demonstration had been necessitated by the decline of football over the years with proposed solutions by stakeholders not yielding positive results.

“We think that beyond being on the radio, TV, or writing as Sports Journalists it was high time we hit the streets and demonstrated peacefully to highlight the fact that our game is sinking.

“We have decided to call on people who have power, especially the government, to turn their attention to the declining nature of the passion of the nation,” he said.

According to Saddick Adams, who is popularly referred to as “Sports Obama,” the decline of football cuts across various levels, including junior and senior national teams, local leagues, and women’s football.

“We can attest to the fact that every aspect of our football is going down, and this is a time we have to come together and demonstrate and call the attention of authorities.

“So we have our own proposal, which seeks the structural reform of the GFA, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and National Sports Authority to help in the better organisation of football.

“We seek the abolishment of the management committees, which is where a lot of the problems come from, and we want accountability from sponsorships acquired for our national teams,” he said.

Saddick Adams was hopeful that their proposals would be well received by authorities and implemented in order to set Ghanaian football on a path to glory again.

Source: GNA