Work on Ofankor-Nsawam Road Project 50% complete — Resident Engineer

Construction work on the 33.4km Ofankor-Nsawam Road Project is about 50 per cent complete and will be done as scheduled, Mr Kwabena Bempong, the Chief Resident Engineer for the project, has said.

Work on the stretch, which forms part of the Accra-Kumasi road network, commenced in 2022 and expected to last for two years, ending in July 2024.

The stretch serves as a major arterial road for communities in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Pokuase, Amasaman, Medie, and Sarpeiman, among others.

It also serves as a vital link for trade between Ghana and its neighbouring landlocked countries – Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, and for transit cargo to move from the country’s ports to those destinations.

Mr Bempong, addressing the Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, during an inspection tour, said work on the project was progressing as expected with the contractor on course to deliver the project on time.

“Presently, our progress is about 50 per cent and we are hoping that by the end of the year, we would have gone substantially complete,” he said.

Giving details of work done so far, the Chief Resident Engineer said a lot of concrete works were done, indicating that construction of foot bridges were about 50 per cent complete.

Additionally, he said they were in the process of completing the two overpasses and an underpass at Medie, Pobiman, Amasaman, adding that, construction work on the three-tier interchange at Nsawam was 20 per cent complete.

“Nsawam is where we have the three-tier interchange, we are currently about 20 per cent complete, with the Pobiman, we’ve done about 70 per cent, Medie is also about 40 per cent and then the railway bridge, that is not an interchange but then, that is also about 50 per cent complete,” he indicated.

Again, Mr Bempong indicated that all cross culverts were almost complete while 40 per cent of all longitudinal drains had been completed.

With regards to relocation of utility lines, the Resident Engineer said with the exception of the high tensions, which would be removed in the coming days, all electrical pillions had been relocated.

“With regards to the water lines, that also has started. The first 2km, they have done quite substantial work and then, wherever we have emergency situations we have done work,” he added.

Funded by the Government at an estimated cost of GH¢342.48, the Ofankor-Nsawam road when completed would have three lanes, service roads, one interchange, two overpasses and an underpass.

The construction is being undertaken by Maripoma Enterprise Limited, a local construction firm.

Mr Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways, expressed contentment with the progress of work so far, indicating that Government would ensure that quality work was done.

While urging the Contractor to take all measures to reduce the dust emanating as a result of the construction work, he appealed to motorists and residents to bear with the contractor, be cautious and reduce speed on the stretch to ensure the safety of all.

The Minister also toured the Flowerpot Flyover which is 70 per cent complete and the yet to commence dualisation of Adentan-Dodowa road.

He was accompained by some engineers from the Ministry and the Ghana Highways Authority (GHA), including Mr Stephen Jalulah, Deputy Minister of Roads; Mr Abass Awolu, Chief Director of the Ministry; Mr Collins Donkor, Acting Chief Executive, GHA; Mr Samuel Akuaku, Acting Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Administration, GHA; and Mr Lawrence Lamptey, a Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Maintenance, GHA.

Source: GNA