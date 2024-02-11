TEWU of TUC-Ghana suspends strike

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of Trade Union Congress, Ghana (TEWU of TUC, GH) has suspended its strike, which started on January 22, 2024.

The Union has called on all its members to resume work immediately.

The suspension is a result of the favourable outcome of negotiations with the government on the release of the arrears for Tier-2 pensions to the fund managers.

The suspension was also due to the withdrawal of the letter from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission on the payment of overtime allowance to members.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye, the General Secretary, TEWU of TUC, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said the leaderships of TEWU of TUC, GH, Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana, have on the basis of the success of the negotiations, decided to suspend the industrial action on the various campuses.

“We want to assure our members that leadership will continue to engage with the government to ensure that penalties that have accrued as a result of the delayed payment to the fund managers are effectively negotiated and paid to the fund managers as soon as possible,” he said.

Mr Korankye assured members to also negotiate on all other pending issues and bring finality to them.

“TEWU of TUC, GH leadership will always appreciate the commitment of members in ensuring a conducive atmosphere at the various public Universities for our students to enjoy quality teaching and learning,” he said.

He called on government agencies to be proactive about their responsibilities and not wait for industrial action by labour groups in the education sector before taking action to address their concerns.

That, he stressed, would prevent the avoidable inconveniences that students tend to suffer in such situations.

Source: GNA