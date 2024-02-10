Five ministers to appear before Parliament for question time

Five Ministers of State have been scheduled to appear before Parliament for question time next week.

They are Dr Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Mr Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Food and Agriculture; Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister of Transport; Mr Joseph Cudjoe, Minister of Public Enterprises; and Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister of Roads and Highways.

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, made this known when he presented the Business Statement to the House for the week ending Friday, February 16.

The Ministers are expected to attend upon the House to respond to 42 questions during the ensuing week – answering urgent questions and 40 orals.

The First Week of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana saw 631 questions admitted, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said.

Having returned from the Christmas recess, Members of the House had started filing new questions reflecting the needs of their constituents.

“In view of the above, the Business Committee urges Ministers of State to endeavour to attend upon the House to respond to questions whenever they were scheduled to do so,” he stated.

He urged Committees with referrals to expedite work on same and present their reports for consideration by the House.

After the presentation of the Business Meeting for the ensuing week, Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker, presiding, had to adjourn the sitting of the House to Tuesday, February 13.

The adjournment, according to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority Caucus, was to enable their side of the House to have a meeting.

Source: GNA