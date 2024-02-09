Court remands two siblings for verbally assaulting public officers

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody two siblings, Safianu Osumanu and Aishatu Osumanu, for verbally assaulting four public officers at the premises of the Ashaiman District Court.

The two, aged 25 and 31, were remanded after pleading not guilty to five counts of assault on public officers, offensive conduct, and disturbance of court.

The court, presided over by Mr. Simon Gaga, remanded them to reappear on February 8, 2024.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Christian Oscar Norgbedzi said the complainants in the case are Ms. Millicent Zogli, a janitor at the Ashiaman District Court, while the second, third, and fourth complainants, respectively, are Inspector Henry Tetteh Nartey, a prosecutor, Corporal David Kwame Nyong, a Court Warrant Officer (CWO), and Lance Corporal Rebecca Addo, also a CWO.

Chief Inspector Norgbedzi told the court that on February 1, 2024, the complainants arrested and brought to the Ashaiman Divisional CID the two accused siblings with a complaint that on the same day at about 13:45 hours while at the premises of the court, they, acting together disturbed the court sittings.

He said they attacked and rained insults on the complainants who tried to call them to order.

He said the siblings, on the day in question, accompanied their mother, Hamdiya Inusah, to the court in respect of a civil suit against her.

According to the prosecutor, while in the immediate vicinity of the court, Safianu publicly, verbally assaulted the first complainant using unprintable words.

He added that peeved by the court’s judgement against their mother, they started making noise to disturb the court proceedings.

Following their behaviour, the second, third, and fourth complainants, who are all Police officers, attempted to call them to order, which they fiercely resisted, attacked the complainants, and rained insults on them.

The prosecutor said the accused persons were, however, overpowered, arrested, and subsequently arraigned before the court.

Source: GNA