Ghana government suspends 15% VAT on electricity

The Ghana government has announced the suspension of the implementation of the 15 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity consumption.

The Ministry of Finance says in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, February 7, that the suspension was to allow for further engagements with key stakeholders, including Organised Labour.

“The Ministry expects that these engagements will birth innovative, robust, and inclusive approaches to bridging the existing fiscal gap, while bolstering economic resilience,” the statement said.

Source: GNA