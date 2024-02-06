Court fines pillion and motor rider for failure to wear crash helmet

A pillion rider and his motorbike rider who failed to wear crash helmets have been sentenced by the Kaneshie District Court.

Joshua Kumessa, the rider, in addition was charged with using the motorbike without an insurance policy and riding the bike without a license.

Eugene Darko, the pillion rider, and Kumessa admitted the offences and they were sentenced accordingly.

The Court presided over by Mrs Ama Adomako Kwakye sentenced Kumessa, the motor rider to a fine of 50 penalty units equivalent to GH¢600.00 whilst Darko was sentenced to a fine of 25 penalty units equivalent to GH¢300.00 to the pillion rider.

Failure to pay the fines would land Kumessa in prison for five weeks and Darko would spend two weeks imprisonment.

Police Chief Inspector Apewah Achana, prosecuting, told the Court that on January 14, 2024, at about 1920 hours, Kumessa, the rider was in-charge of a Royal Motorbike with registration number M-19-GR 7909, along the Opebia traffic intersection with the pillion rider on board.

On reaching a section of the road, Kumessa was intercepted by the Headquarters Operations Unit of the Ghana Police Service, on patrol duty, Chief Inspector Achana said.

He said upon inspection on the motorbike, it was revealed that the rider was riding without a crash helmet, insurance certificate and without rider’s license.

Prosecution said Kumessa had also picked Darko, the pillion rider, on the said motorbike without a crash helmet as well,n thus, they were both arrested and sent to the Airport Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department.

Chief Inspector Achana said after investigations, the two were arraigned.

Source: GNA