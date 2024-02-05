ECOWAS urges Senegal to set new date for postponed elections

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has urged the government of Senegal to speed up processes and set a new date for its postponed general election.

Expressing concern over circumstances leading to postponement of the election, which was scheduled for February 25, 2024, it also appealed to the political class in the country to “prioritise dialogue and collaboration for transparent inclusive and credible elections”.

ECOWAS, in a statement, commended President Macky Sall for upholding his decision not to run for another term in office, and encouraged him to continue to “defend and protect Senegal’s long-standing democratic tradition”.

President Macky Sall, reportedly, postponed the February 25 elections following complaints by candidates, who were barred from contesting the elections.

The two-term President said he was not seeking re-election but did not set a new date for the polls.

It is against this backdrop that ECOWAS has asked the authorities to take steps and organise the elections as quickly as possible.

Reports indicate that a constitutional council had prevented several hopeful, including some high-profile politicians, from contesting the elections.

According to Mr Sall, the complaints could affect the elections hence his decision to “open national dialogue to create the conditions for a free, transparent and inclusive election in a peaceful and reconciled Senegal”.

Opposition candidates in Senegal described the President’s decision to postpone the election as a constitutional coup, while others have urged voters to protest against the move, which is said to be unprecedented.

ECOWAS, in its statement, said it was monitoring the situation in the country.

Source: GNA