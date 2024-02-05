Eastern Region chosen as venue for 67th Independence Day anniversary

The Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC) has organised a pre-launching ceremony for the upcoming 67th national Independence Day anniversary celebration in the capital, Koforidua.

The Eastern Region has been chosen to host this year’s national anniversary, which will take place on March 06 at the Youth Centre in Koforidua. The official launch of the anniversary is scheduled for February 15, 2024.

During the event, Dr Lord Commey, Director of Operations at the Presidency, said that the Independence Day anniversary used to be celebrated only in the Greater Accra Region.

However, in 2017, it was decided to rotate and host the event in different regions to help stimulate the local economy.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been rotating the anniversary celebration among different regions during his presidency, saying that this year, it is the turn of the Eastern Region to host the celebration.

He said a committee responsible for planning the anniversary celebrations consisted of various institutions such as the Ghana Armed Forces, State Protocol Department, and the Bureau of National Investigation.

The local organising committee of the Eastern Region will provide support to the planning committee.

Dr Commey said the committee planned to inform the public about the anniversary’s details, such as the guest of honour and the diplomatic corps, during the official launch this February.

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister urged the various institutions to come together and ensure a well-organized anniversary.

He noted that this was an opportunity to showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage, including its 11 paramountcies.

The annual celebration of Ghana’s Independence Day takes place on March 06.

In a historic moment on March 06, 1957, Ghana’s Prime Minister, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, proudly declared the nation’s independence from British Colonial rule.

Source: GNA