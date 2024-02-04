President revokes appointments of 24 District Chief Executives

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointments of 24 District Chief Executives.

They are Martina Appiah Nyantakyi, Ahafo Ano North; Nii Larteh Ollenu, Amansie West; Daniel Owuredu, Nkoranza South; Alhaji Abdulai Adams, Pru East; Gmasombe Jerome Kofi Gyimah, Sene East; Joseph Aidoo, Awutu Senya West; Samuel Kwame Agyekum, Asuogyaman; Seth Asante, Atiwa West; Comfort Asante, New Juaben North; Isaac Kwadzo Buabeng, Nsawam-Adoagyiri; Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumua, Adentan; Mohammed Bashiru Kamara, Ga Central.

The rest are Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, Ga East; Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, Weija Gbawe; Rashida Mahama, East Mamprusi; Emmanuel Jalulah Kajal, Krachi West; Lenwah Bright Kwame, Nkwanta South; Losina Barikisu, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba; David Akologo Amoah, Bolga East; Tahiru Issahaku Ahmed, Bawku West; Ayisha Batong Hor, Sissala West; Seth Kwasi Agbi, South Tongu; Patrick Hockson Amponteng, Amenfi Central and Dorcas Elizabeth Amoah, Nzema East.

In a letter addressed to Mr Dan Bowe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and copied Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, the Chief of Staff, the President wrote, “In accordance with article 243 (3) (B) of the Constitution, and section 20 (3) (B) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936), I write to inform you that I have revoked the appointments of the following persons as District Chief Executives.”

“I will, respectfully, request that you give immediate effect to my directive. I will, under separate cover, write to you to nominate their replacements.”

Source: GNA