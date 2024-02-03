Man jailed 20 years for impregnating daughter

A 39-year-old man, Klutsey Korledzo has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in hard labour for having sexual intercourse with his daughter and getting her pregnant.

Korledzo was on Friday, February 02, convicted on the charge of incest under section 105 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), when he first appeared before the Aflao Circuit Court presided over by Mr Joseph Ofosu Behome.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Albert Kumbor said on January 28, 2024, at around 1400 hours, the complainant (name withheld) brought his 16-year-old niece (victim) to the Agavedzi Police Station and reported that victim disclosed to him that her father had sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions between November and December 2023.

He told the court that the complainant said Korledzo forcibly had multiple sexual intercourse with the victim, when her mother was away on a business trip.

Inspector Kumbor further said the victim confided in the complainant that the convict threatened to kill her if she dared told anyone about the act.

The prosecutor said the victim was suspected to be pregnant, thus, a police medical report was issued to the complainant to send her to the hospital for examination and that a report from the Ketu South Municipal Hospital confirmed victim was pregnant for two months.

The police arrested Korledzo, who confessed to the crime and detained him for investigation and later arraigned him before the Court on Friday, where he was convicted on his own plea.

Source: GNA