No government can collapse Okada business – Mahama

Mr. John Dramani Mahama, the leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 general elections, says the motorcycle transportation industry (Okada) has established itself and is unassailable by any government.

Addressing a huge gathering at the Agormanya Saint Martin’s Parish Hall as part of his Building Ghana tour in the Eastern Region, he said the Okada business has come to stay and cannot be collapsed.

The former president also highlighted the failure of the current government to address the economic challenges and provide employment opportunities for the youth, stating that no government can eliminate the Okada business in the country.

He stated that his stance on Okada riders remains unchanged and that if given another term, he would implement a comprehensive system that includes registering, licencing, and regulating the riders.

This approach aims to provide them with clear guidelines for conducting their business smoothly and without any obstacles.

Mr. Mahama also emphasised the significant impact his upcoming administration will have on local farmers in the Krobo enclaves.

He said a farmer’s cooperative would be established to tackle the difficulties faced by farmers when buying agricultural supplies like fertiliser and seeds.

“To support farmers, each district will be equipped with a farmer service centre,” he said.

Adding, “These centres will offer a range of essential equipment such as planters, ploughs, tractors, harrows, and more, ensuring that farmers receive the necessary support.”

He expressed optimism that these measures would help revamp the lost agricultural sector of the country and would go a long way towards helping address the current economic woes.

The flagbearer of the NDC is embarking on a two-day building Ghana campaign tour of the Eastern Region from January 30 to 31.

His itinerary started with a rendezvous at the Peduase Resort in the Akuapem South Constituency, where the former president, who is staging a comeback for Ghana’s highest office, engaged with the Regional Executive Committee and other important stakeholders.

He also visited Anum Palace and paid a courtesy call to Koforidua Zongo Chiefs, as well as attended a durbar with transport unions and traders in Agormenya.

In addition, he addressed a town hall meeting in the New Juaben South Constituency and visited the Asokore SDA Training College in the New Juaben North Constituency, during which both professionals and students presented their concerns about the economy.

The NDC flagbearer attended several events on Wednesday, beginning with a breakfast meeting with the clergy at the Koforidua Eastern Premier Hotel and concluding with paying respects to the Kukurantumi Chief.

Mr. Mahama also connected with local farmers at Ahumanhumasu Pentecost Church and had an engagement with the people at Nsutam Community Centre.

He will end his tour with a rally and roundtable discussion with party executives, demonstrating a strong dedication to grassroots perspectives and party unity.

Source: GNA