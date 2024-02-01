Man jailed 10 years and fined GH¢120,000 for possessing narcotics

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 21-year-old glass fabricator to 10 years imprisonment in hard labour for possessing narcotics.

In addition, the Court presided over by Mrs Susanna Eduful ordered him to pay a fine of 10,000 penalty units equivalent to GH¢120,000.00.

Charles Obeng would serve another one year in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

He denied the offence, but he was found culpable after the trail.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse had earlier told the Court that the complainants were Police officers stationed at Kaneshie whilst Obeng, now convict, aged 21, was a glass fabricator and resident of Sakaman in Accra.

He said on September 20, 2022, at about 15:20 hours, Police received intelligence that a young man suspected to be carrying leaves believed to be Narcotic drugs in two separate travelling bags was about to board a Takoradi bound vehicle with number GT 4092 – 17.

DSP Kesse said consequent to that, Police proceeded to the Takoradi lorry station at Kaneshie, where he was arrested and brought to the station with two travelling bags containing twelve (12) tablet forms and thirty-eight (38) oval shaped substance suspected to be narcotic drugs.

He said he took delivery of the goods at Mallam and was supposed to deliver the package to an uncle, one Emmanuel Nyarko, alias Maxi, or Papa Afre in Takoradi.

He said efforts were being made to get the said uncle arrested but Obeng failed to assist Police to reach the source of the package.

The Court heard that the exhibits were forwarded to the Police Forensic Laboratory for examination and report, where they proved positive.

In Obeng’s investigation cautioned statement, the convict admitted the offence and he was charged and put before the court.

Source: GNA