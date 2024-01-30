National Blood Service referred to AG over alleged GH¢130,000 procurement infractions

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament Tuesday referred the management of the National Blood Service to the Attorney-General for prosecution due to alleged procurement infractions in the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report.

The Report says the National Blood Service (NBS) had engaged in the procurement of goods and services totaling over GH¢130,000 without following proper procurement procedures, including the solicitation of alternative quotations.

At PAC’s public hearing on Tuesday at the Parliament House, Mr James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Committee, pointed out the serious nature of the infractions, especially the uncompetitive procurement practices observed at the Blood Service.

“The next infraction is uncompetitive procurement. So, there is a challenge at that office where you are doing restrictive tendering without seeking approval. If you want to do procurement, instead of looking for a minimum of three invoices or quotations, you failed to do so,” he said.

“For this one we don’t have any option than to refer you to the Attorney General for prosecution.”

Mr Avedzi added that the Committee was performing its mandate of holding accountable those who breached procurement laws and ensuring transparency.

He, therefore, explained that the NBS’ referral to the Attorney-General depicted a recognition of the seriousness of the breach and aimed to ensure it faced the legal consequences.

“…So, we are doing our part, you have breached the procurement law so when you are prosecuted the judges will decide on that,” he said.

The PAC began its public hearing on Monday, January 29, to consider a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of the Ministries, Departments and other Agencies (MDAs) for the year ended December 31, 2022.

It would also evaluate a report of the Auditor-General on the Public Accounts of public boards, corporations and other statutory institutions for the period.

The PAC is expected to end its proceedings on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Source: GNA