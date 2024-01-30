Kumasi Traditional Council discharges Chairman Wontumi

The Kumasi Traditional Council has discharged Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi), the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), after finding him not guilty of any derogatory remarks made against the Asantehene.

The chiefs, after listening to Chairman Wontumi’s side of the story, found him not guilty of any wrongdoing.

They, however, advised him to be mindful of his utterances and give respect to chiefs in the region.

Chairman Wontumi had narrated what happened at the NPP parliamentary vetting at the party’s regional office in Krofrom to the Council, and said he never referred to the Asante Kingdom in the statement he made, but rather, he was referring to the “NPP kingdom” figuratively.

He said the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, out of hatred, fabricated and twisted the whole narratives before the Council.

On that count of fabrication, Chairman Wontumi said he cursed the Kokosohene and extended the curse to his family members.

Baffour Owusu Asare Amankwatia VI, Bantamahene and Chairman of the Council, however, advised Chairman Wontumi to reverse the curse against the Kokosohene.

He also appealed to chiefs to desist from meddling in partisan politics and concentrate on ruling their stools as per the constitution of the Council.

After five hours of deliberations at the Manhyia Palace, Chairman Wontumi and the Kokosohene were discharged.

Chairman Wontumi, who appeared sober during the deliberations, was accompanied by Mr Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Mr Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, the Majority Leader, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister; and Mr Stephen Ntim, the National Chairman of the NPP.

Others were Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary; Mr Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser; and Dr Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer.

The appearance of Chairman Wontumi before the Traditional Council was in response to a one-week ultimatum by the Council to him to answer an alleged derogatory remark he made against the Asante Kingdom, the occupant of the Golden Stool during the vetting of aspiring NPP parliamentary candidates at the party’s office at Krofrom.

Source: GNA