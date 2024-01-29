Kudus Mohammed apologises for AFCON flop, promises better future

Ghana’s sensational football star, Mohammed Kudus, has apologised to Ghanaians for their disappointing outing at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars suffered a second consecutive group stage exit, culminating in the dismayed dismissal of Chris Hughton as head coach.

Ghana failed to win a match at the tournament, falling short against Cape Verde, Mozambique, and seven-time winners Egypt.

In a social media post, Kudus, who scored two goals in the tournament, delivered a heartfelt message to Ghanaians about not meeting their expectations.

“To the heart and soul of Ghana, falling short at my debut AFCON 2023 is a hard reality we face together, but as a playing body, we take full responsibility.

“We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time. Your enduring support is our motivation to strive in commitment in making you proud in the future,” Kudus wrote on Facebook.

Despite the early exit of the Black Stars, Kudus, who missed the first match against Cape Verde, won two Man of the Match accolades against Mozambique and Egypt.

Source: GNA