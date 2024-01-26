GFA announces five-member committee to search for new coach for Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has tasked a five-member committee to hire a new coach for the Black Stars after the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

Mr. Mark Addo, Vice President of GFA, has been appointed to chair this five-member committee, while Legal Practitioner Ace Ankomah would act as Vice Chairman.

Other members of the committee include Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coaching Education of the GFA; Ghana football legend Opoku Nti; and William Caesar Kartey, Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The committee has been given three weeks by GFA’s Executive Council to recommend a Black Stars coach for approval.

A statement on GFA’s website said the job description for the head coach position of the Black Stars will be published soon but provided criteria for selection.

Some criteria announced by the GFA include a coach who is a proven winner in coaching top men’s national teams or club football and a coach with a football philosophy that aligns with or complements Ghana’s football DNA.

Others include a proven track record in team reconstruction, organisation, and development of young talent, as well as disciplinarian, tactician, and leadership skills.

Lastly, a coach who holds the highest football licence in the world and has over 15 years coaching experience.

Source: GNA