More than 15,000 students graduate from UEW

A total of 15,817 students of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), are graduating at the 28th congregation ceremony, which commenced on Monday, January 22 to Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Winneba.

Of the number, 14,858 students, representing 93.9 per cent, will be awarded first degrees; 227 students (1.4 per cent) be awarded diplomas, and 732 (4.7 per cent) will be awarded postgraduate degrees.

In the first-degree category, 961 students (6.5 per cent) obtained First Class; 4,545 students (30.6 per cent) had Second Class Upper, 5,828 students (39.2 per cent) Second Class Lower; 2,932 (19.7 per cent) had Third Class; while 592, representing 4.0 per cent, had a pass.

Through the congregation, the University takes stock of its key activities, highlights exclusive products, including the graduating class, and updates its cherished stakeholders.

On Monday, January 22, students from the Business Education, Vocational Education, Technical Education, Applied Science and Mathematics faculties in Kumasi graduated in the morning.

The Faculty of Education and Communication Science in Kumasi, Science Education, Agriculture Education, Education and General Studies, and Environment and Health Education faculties in Asante-Mampong also graduated in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, January 23, Foreign Languages Education and Ghanaian Languages faculties as well as School of Communication and Media Studies graduated.

Students of the faculty of Education Studies and School of Business graduated on Wednesday, Social Science Education students will have their turn on Thursday while on Friday and Saturday the Faculty of Science Education, Creative Arts, and School of Graduate Studies will climax the programme.

Prof Stephen Jobson Mitchual, the Vice Chancellor of the University, congratulated the graduates for working diligently to reach that milestone.

The UEW, he said, was proud of the foundation built on a compelling vision and mission and aspiring to be an internationally reputable institution for teacher education and research.

He reiterated their commitment to train competent professional teachers for all levels of education.

Prof Mitchual urged the graduating class not to see their graduation as the end of their education, rather the commencement of a lifelong journey of learning and urged them to embrace the pursuit of knowledge, explore novel ideas, and adapt to the ever-ethical standards in all their endeavours.

They must also recognise their integrity as precious assets that will garner trust, respect and success in their career.

“Follow your heart and pursue a career aligned with your passions and values, as doing what you love will bring fulfilment and meaning to your journey,” he stated.

Prof Mitchual said the world was a rich tapestry of cultures, perspectives, and backgrounds, hence they must embrace diversity, seek to understand different viewpoints and foster inclusivity wherever they went to make them better global citizens.

He encouraged them to cultivate meaningful relationships with peers, mentors, family and lecturers, recognising that those connections could open doors, offer guidance and provide support throughout their career.

“As you leave the UEW, carry with you the knowledge, values and spirit of excellence and remember that you are not just graduates, you are torchbearers of knowledge, advocates of change and ambassadors of the institution’s cherished values,” he noted.

“Let us reaffirm our collective commitment to the ideals that define the University of Education, Winneba, as we continue to shape the future of education and contribute meaningfully to the development of our beloved nation.”

Source: GNA