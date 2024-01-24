WAPCo to shut down for regulatory test exercise

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo), has announced that it will undertake a three-day coordinated and planned Emergency Shut Down and High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) Proof tests at its facilities in Ghana, Togo, Benin, and Nigeria.

A statement issued and signed by Dr Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the planned activities would commence between January 28 and 30.

It said on Sunday January 28, WAPCo would begin the testing on its Itoki Regulating and Metering and Lagos Beach Compressor Stations in Nigeria between the hours of 0800 to 1600.

It would undertake same exercise on the Tema and Takoradi Regulating and Metering Station in Ghana on same day and time.

On the second day, Monday January 29, they would carry out the test exercise on Cotonou Regulating and Metering Station, Benin from 0800 hours to 1600 hours.

Per the statement, same exercise would be done on the Lomé Regulating and Metering Station in Togo from 0900 hours to 1500 hours on Tuesday January 30.

“WAPCo is required by its regulatory authority, the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA), to carry out a periodic Emergency Shut Down and HIPPS Proof Test, as part of measures aimed at ensuring safe and reliable operations of the pipeline,” the statement noted.

It said all relevant stakeholders have been duly informed of the exercise, and apologised to its customers for any inconvenience it may cause.

Source: GNA