TEWU-TUC joins SSA-UoG in ongoing strike in public universities 

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union of Trade Union Congress, Ghana (TEWU-TUC) has joined the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) in the ongoing nationwide industrial action.

The strike is necessitated by a nine-month outstanding non-payment of Tier 2 pension contributions by the government to the Union.

Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye, the General Secretary, TEWU-TUC, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, called on its members in the public universities to join the on-going strike in solidarity with the SSA-UoG.

The Union said the demands for Tier 2 pension payment and the restoration of payments of stopped agreed allowances were among the issues listed in the petitions to the National Labour Commission in October 2023, which almost led to another joint non-teaching staff Unions strike in the public universities.

TEWU-TUC called on the government to immediately pay the nine-month Tier 2 pension arrears of workers in public universities to ensure dignified retirement.

Mr Korankye urged the government to swiftly respond to their issues to ensure the smooth running of the country’s public universities and forestall disruptions in the academic calendar.

The SSA-UoG and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana declared an indefinite strike with immediate effect on Friday, January 19, 2024.

Source: GNA