Lawyer in court for alleged perjury

A 36-year-old lawyer, who allegedly swore a fraudulent affidavit at the Accra High Court to deceive the Court to win a case has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Madam Ekua Ofori is also said to have forged the company’s regulation for GFX Company Limited which was not genuine.

Charged with forgery of documents and perjury (lying under oath), Madam Ofori pleaded not guilty.

Madam Ofori has been admitted to a GH₵50,000.00 bail with three sureties to be justified by the Court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah.

It directed that the sureties should be Ghanaians.

The case has been adjourned to February 5, 2024.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, prosecuting, narrated to the Court that the complainant, Mr Joseph Anka, is the Managing Director of GFX Company Limited.

The prosecution said both the complainant and accused person resided at Cantonments in Accra.

It said in 2021, the complainant incorporated the GFX Company Limited regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Ghana.

The prosecution said the complainant and the accused person were once a couple and in 2020, the complainant appointed the accused person as the company secretary.

It said the accused person resigned after six months.

The prosecution said after her resignation, the complainant detected that the accused person had forged the company regulation of the GFX Company.

It said a report was made to the police and the accused was invited.

The prosecution said a forensic report obtained from Spotlight Security Solutions confirmed that the accused person forged the GFX company regulation and before the complaint to the police, the complainant had taken the accused person to court for the dissolution of their marriage.

It said at the court, the accused person swore an affidavit and stated in the said affidavit that she was director of GFX Company Limited.

The prosecution said an investigation conducted indicated that the accused person had never been a director of GFX Company.

It said after the investigation, the accused person was served with a criminal summons to appear before the Court.

Source: GNA