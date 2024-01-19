Two persons shot dead, others injured in Bawku

Two persons have been confirmed dead and several others injured in a shooting incident that occurred at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The injured persons are currently receiving medical attention at a healthcare facility in the area.

One person died on the spot during the shooting incident that occurred close to the Bawku Police station on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, while the second person died on Thursday.

Mr Hamza Amadu, the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive who confirmed the news to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), indicated that he was yet to receive a full briefing from the security agencies and declined to comment further.

The cause of the shooting is not yet known, however, further investigations by the GNA showed that, the unfortunate incident was related to the renewed chieftaincy clash that had engulfed the area since 2021.

Source: GNA