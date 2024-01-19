ACBF to train African diplomats at AU on AfCFTA

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) is organizing training for African diplomats serving at the African Union (AU) to enhance their understanding and participation in promoting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News today January 19, 2024, the ACBF says it is doing the training in collaboration with the department in charge of Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals (ETTIM), and sponsored by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan through the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the African Union.

The release indicates that the training to be held February 20 to 21, 2024 in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, is designed explicitly for African Ambassadors and diplomats currently posted at permanent missions to the African Union.

“It aims to enhance their understanding of the African Continental Free Trade Area and equip them with the knowledge and skills to accelerate its implementation effectively. Governments are encouraged to take advantage of the AfCTFA to promote inclusive and structural transformation in African countries to increase the volume of intra-African trade,” the release said.

The ACBF is also encouraging representatives of the private sector from countries that have already started trading under the AfCFTA and presently participating in the Guided Trade Initiative (GTI) to participate in the training. The countries include Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Tunisia.

“In addition, the African Manufacturers Association and the African Business Council have been invited to participate. The training of African Ambassadors and Diplomats will generate valuable insights and policy recommendations that can drive the African Continental Free Trade Area forward, significantly increasing intra-African trade, improving regional integration, economic growth, job creation, and, ultimately, better livelihoods for the continent’s people,” the release added.

It further indicated that by engaging African Ambassadors and diplomats, the training provides the perfect opportunity to promote collaboration among member states and enhance the coordination required to speed up the implementation of the AfCFTA.

“This will ultimately lead to the realization of the African Economic Community as outlined in the Abuja Treaty. Their involvement can assist in building consensus and mobilizing support for the necessary reforms and policy adjustments at both national and regional levels. The training of African Ambassadors and Diplomats aims to tackle challenges, exchange best practices, and synchronize strategies,” it said.

The ACBF which focuses on capacity development in Africa, has been granted specialized agency status for capacity development by the African Union.

Headquartered in Harare, the ACBF has regional offices in Nairobi for East and Central Africa, Accra for West and Central Africa, and a Liaison Office in Addis Ababa.

Since its inception, the ACBF has worked to enhance institutional and human capacity of African countries, including the training of more than 50,000 personnel in the civil service who hold critical positions in Ministries of Finance, Planning or Economic Development and Central Banks.