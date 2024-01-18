Ghana Highway Authority says economic and social impact of unauthorised speed ramps overwhelming

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has said the economic and social implications to the menace of unauthorised speed ramps on their networks, are highly expensive and overwhelming.

Sheikh Aminu Abubarkar, the Volta Regional Director of the Authority said apart from the illegality of the menace, it was considered criminal under the law and punishable by a jail term.

He spoke to the Ghana News Agency following a viral video on social media, showcasing some youth erecting unauthorised speed ramps on a segment of the Ho-Sogakope highway.

The response followed the arrest of two suspects, Saviour Azakasi and Godson Quarshie who were identified in the video, and the police in a Facebook post, said these persons were assisting the law enforcers in their investigations, while efforts were underway to arrest other collaborators.

The menace is rampant on the region’s networks with the frequency of occurrence being offensive on the N1 Aflao-Sogakope, Aflao-Ho, with Ho-Sogakope network habouring about 35 illegal ramps.

Sheikh Abubakar said these speed ramps were erected without any warning signages; therefore, these spots had now become prone to accidents.

He said the menace ballooned costs of maintenance and reduced the lifespan of the network, with vehicles suffering accelerated wear and tear.

The Regional Director said the highway was a bonafide property of the GHA as mandated by their statutes and any business including erection of speed ramps on the roads was by application, when not incorporated during construction stage.

“Speed ramps come with road signage and other technical considerations,” he added.

Explaining the technicality, Sheikh Abubarkar said the material heaped on the road collects water, which seeped into the mixture and sub-structure to break the bond between the bituminous material or asphalt which then begin to create potholes and destruction of the segment.

He said the nefarious activity financially affected the expansion of the network as quotations awarded the region would decrease, as increased funding would be required to address problem.

Sheikh Abubarkar called for support from key stakeholders including District Assemblies, traditional and religious leaders, community members, National Commission for Civic Education and the media, to lead the crusade for awareness creation to curtail the menace.

He commended the Police for their swift action and called for collaboration with the GHA, to arrest those who had created unauthorised speed ramps to face the law.

In some jurisdictions, leaders were arrested to produce culprits in this criminal act and would not hesitate to recommend same, he said.

Sheikh Abubakar urged road users to abide by regulations including maintaining appropriate speed limits, when driving through towns and communities, which were the main cause of the erection of illegal ramps on the roads.

