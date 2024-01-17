Landguards halt clinic project at Fetteh Kakraba

The construction of a clinic at Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region has been halted by a group of persons tagged as land guards.

Although the land was earmarked for the construction of the clinic by chiefs of the area and the sod has been cut to begin work, the group, on Thursday, denied the chiefs and workers access to it.

The Chief Executive Officer of Gomoa East District Assembly, Mr Solomon Darko Quarm, cut the sod for the construction of the clinic, but work has been stopped by the group.

The gun and machete wielding group threatened to deal with any individual that attempted to stop them from protecting the land.

The Mankrado of Fetteh Kakraba, Nana Yaw Kodumanu, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said a complaint was lodged at the the Bereku Police Station but the group disappeared before the police got to the scene and later returned after the police left.

He said land guard activities had been a problem in the area and all attempts by the Central East Regional Police Command to curb the menace had proved futile and called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr George Akuffo Dampare, to intervene.

Fetteh Kakraba and Gomoa Fetteh had been in the news for years over litigation concerning the ownership of the land.

In 2023, the District Assembly, chiefs of the two areas, and the Central East Regional Police Command after a crunch meeting, agreed to halt all activities involving hiring of individuals or groups to protect lands.

However, in the aftermath of the meeting, series of brutality on residents and developers had been reported by perceived land guards in the area.

Source: GNA