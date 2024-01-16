We need to be more aggressive with our play – Alexander Djiku

Ghana defender Alexander Djiku says the team has to be more aggressive in their play as they seek their first win of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Fenerbahçe player put up an outstanding performance despite Ghana’s 2-1 loss against the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.

His aggressiveness and zeal during the match earned him the Man of the Match award, having also scored Ghana’s consolation with a brilliant second-half header.

Addressing the media after the disappointing loss, Djiku stated that the team had to be prolific upfront while players should exhibit some form of aggressiveness.

“The game against Cape Verde was so difficult, but we need to do more, be more aggressive, create more chances, and score,” Djiku said.

He noted that the game against seven-time winners Egypt wouldn’t be an easy task, but they would have to focus more and secure the needed win.

“We have the second game, and we have to win. It is a tough game, but nothing is impossible. They drew their first game, and we lost, so anything can happen,” he said.

Ghana’s highly anticipated encounter against Egypt is slated for the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Source: GNA