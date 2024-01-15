We have no choice than to get good results against Egypt – Chris Hughton

Black Stars Head Coach Chris Hughton says getting a good result in their next encounter with the Pharaohs of Egypt will prove crucial to their progression in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) being held in Côte d’Ivoire.

Hughton’s Black Stars suffered another humiliating 2-1 loss against Cape Verde in their first match of this year’s AFCON tournament.

The Black Stars, after the defeat, go bottom of Group B with no points, while Cape Verde tops the group with three points. Egypt and Mozambique have a point each after their 2-2 draw.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Chris Hughton expressed disappointment with his players defensive display after conceding two goals.

The results, according to him, was not what they desired, and they would make amends in their next encounter.

“Going into the Egypt game, it is a game that we need to have good results from, and that has to be the mentality. The players have to be aware of what this means and how disappointed Ghanaians are. We have no choice but to get favourable results against Egypt,” he said.

Chris Hughton further stated that they would continue to train hard to solve their defensive discrepancies so that they would not be much stronger in subsequent matches.

The Black Stars of Ghana would take on seven-time winners Egypt in Thursday’s crucial encounter at the Stade Félix-Houphouët-Boigny before taking on Mozambique in the last group match.

Source: GNA