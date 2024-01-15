Elections security is both covert and overt – GFL advises EC

The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has called for the adoption of both covert and overt surveillance security systems throughout the electoral process.

The GF therefore called on the Electoral Commission to ensure the sanctity of elections by maintaining international best standards.

Mr Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary General, explained in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema that covert electoral surveillance security systems are carried out without the subject’s knowledge, that is, electorates, political parties, and other interested parties, while overt surveillance is performed using devices that are visible and obvious to all.

Mr. Koomson explained that both systems have their major advantages and expressed concern about the EC’s proposed amendment to depend on covert security surveillance systems for Elections 2024.

The GFL Secretary General explained that overt security featured in elections, including the use of indelible ink on the fourth finger after casting the ballot, were evidence to the voter, the contesting candidate, and other stakeholders. This sense of assurance made it difficult for the voter to attempt to vote again, as the indelible ink served as a form of physical authentication.

He said these elements would be compromised with the EC’s intent not to use the overt security features, which were the indelible ink on the fourth finger of the electorate after voting in Elections 2024.

Mr. Koomson stressed that with the African electoral system, which is loaded with suspicion and sometimes attempts by ruling parties and opposition parties to take advantage of the system, it was apparent for the EC to continue with the two-way security systems on election day: covert and overt electorate observation.

He also called on the stakeholders in Ghana’s electoral system to steer the country out of the potential political turmoil before, during, and after the December 7 polls, “since the major political parties are well armed to win the elections through whatever means possible.”

The GFL Secretary General noted that Ghana’s Electoral Commission needs help; the National Peace Council and Tradition Leaders must roll out and intensify mediation efforts between the EC and other stakeholders, especially the major political parties, as the ground is becoming fertile for violence to erupt once again.”

He also called on the EC to exhibit neutrality both in public and in private and advise senior electoral officials as well as commissioners to reduce the incidence of conflict, antagonistic posture, and pronouncements, and stop media wars with political parties. “EC is not contesting the election in 2024 but is expected to play a neutral role in election management functions.”

He also called on both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership to demonstrate political maturity, stressing that “it is exactly when partisan pressures are high that electoral stakeholders must create an enabling political environment for people to express their views devoid of personality attacks, arrests, and security brutalities.”

Mr. Koomson also called on the government to protect the rights of all citizens before, during, and after the December polls: “Ghanaians must be allowed to engage in peaceful, lawful electoral engagement and campaigning; citizens must not be hindered from exercising and defending their legitimate right to express their views, especially dissenting positions.”

“We must strengthen state institutions to perform their duties without interference and political manipulation,” he stated.

Source: GNA