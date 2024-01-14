Regional Minister urges Investors to take advantage of Takoradi Port

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister has called on investors to make investments in the Western Region a priority and take full advantage of the expansion works currently ongoing at the Takoradi Port.

The Minister said this when he inspected progress of work on the Oil and Gas Services Terminal slated for completion in September 2024 at the Takoradi Port.

“The Western Region contributes to 50 per cent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which means when one invests in the Western Region, he stands at an advantage to have access to 50 per cent of Ghana’s money”, he said.

According to Mr Darko-Mensah, the investments at the Takoradi Port were an intentional move from the government to create more productivity and job opportunities for the people in the Western Region and Ghana.

He also used opportunity to visit the Dry Bulk Terminal which was inaugurated by President Akufo Addo in December 2022 which had drastically reduced loading time from 14 days to four days.

“You have seen the investments that the government has done in Takoradi Port which clearly shows that we know what we are about as a government to create more job opportunities for the good people of Western Region and Ghana as a whole, so I am very impressed”, he said.

He also explained that the Atlantic Terminal Services, a Container Terminal Development which formed part of the Container and Multipurpose Terminal Concession Partnership between GPHA, IbisTek Limited and AFC- Equity of the Africa Finance Corporation and the Prime Meridian Docks, a private investment for ship and rig repairs were under construction in the Takoradi Port.

Mr Kwame Agyenim Boateng, the Port Engineer in charge of the project supervision said the project was being financed by the Ghana Ports and Harbor Authority (GPHA), to accommodate Oil and Gas Services Providers, Fabrication Companies, Exploration Company Partners, and their Suppliers for supply-based activities when the service terminal area was developed.

He mentioned that the Oil and Gas Services Terminal when developed would provide 21 hectares of service terminal areas and 550 metres primary quay wall facility.

In addition, the quay area would provide 10 metre water depth at berth and 40 metre quay apron for terminal operations.

He indicated that, the ongoing projects were being handled by Chinese contractor.

Mr Peter Amoo Bediako, the Director of the Takoradi Port who accompanied the Minister on the tour, admitted that the expansion drive at the Port had helped greatly in terms of efficient operations at the Port.

He encouraged the business community to take advantage of the potential investment opportunities at the Port to partner the port in its expansion drive.

The Takoradi port in the industrial district of Sekondi-Takoradi was established in 1928.

The port of Takoradi exports among others timber, cocoa, bauxite and manganese

It is also the central pivot for all supplies to the Jubilee Field, an offshore oil field West to Takoradi.

Source: GNA