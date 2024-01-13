Recent power outages being experienced is ‘dumsor’ – Deputy Minority Leader

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, says the recent intermittent electricity power outages in parts of the country is an indication of power rationing by the Ghana Grid Company, otherwise known as “dumsor”.

He said the current 500 megawatts of power outage meant that the country was grappling with load shedding.

A statement signed by Mr Buah, the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi, said: “It is worth highlighting that even during the worst periods of ‘dumsor’ in the past, the power outages never reached the 500 megawatts threshold currently being shed…”

“…Yet the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), interestingly see this as no ‘dumsor’”.

Mr Buah, a Ranking Member on Energy, attributed the situation to the inability of the Government to pay debts owed to gas supplying companies.

“The lack of transparency and communication regarding the power outage schedule only adds to the frustration and inconvenience experienced by the affected population,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the Ghana Grid Company to, as a matter of urgency, come out with a load-shedding timetable to allow households and businesses to plan their daily activities.

Source: GNA