Court grants pastor GH¢10,000.00 bail over unlawful damage

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a GH¢10,000.00 bail to a pastor for allegedly damaging a wooden shed, the windscreen and side mirrors of a Kia Bongo Pick-up, belonging to a mechanic.

Daniel Attey Tetteh, was also charged with stealing a diagnostic machine valued GH¢3,000.00, a gas cylinder valued GH¢700.00 and a set of tools valued GH¢350.00, also belonging to one Prince Tetteh.

Tetteh denied causing unlawful damage to the wooden shed, a cupboard, car wind screen and its mirrors all valued GH¢12,150.00.

He also pleaded not guilty to the theft charge. He will make his next appearance before the court on January 22, 2024.

He is to produce a surety before his bail bond can be executed.

The prosecution told the Court presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah that Prince, the complainant, is a mechanic residing at Teshie Tsuibleo whilst Tetteh is a pastor residing at Teshie Krobo.

On August 26, 2023, at about 0530 hours, the complainant was in the house when he had a phone call to the effect that Tetteh had pulled down the shed which he used as his workshop.

The Court heard that during the process he also caused damage to the windscreen and side mirror of a client’s vehicle, and took away complainant’s diagnostic machine, 134 A gas cylinder and a set of tools.

He also caused damage to the cupboard in which the complainant kept his spare parts and tools valued at GH¢1,300.00.

The prosecution said on same day, Tetteh was arrested and in his cautioned statement, denied the offence and stated that, he only cleared the land.

After investigations, he was charged with the offence and put before court.

Source: GNA