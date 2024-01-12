GRA says Commissioner-General on scheduled six day leave and not absconded

Management of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has stated that, the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has not absconded.

A statement issued in Accra by the GRA said the Commissioner-General was currently on a scheduled six day leave which had been approved a month ago.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a Facebook post Wednesday, January 10, 2024, alleged that the Commissioner-General had left the country over the SML/GRA deal.

The statement said Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah would resume work on Monday, January 15, 2024.

The statement said while on leave, every engagement that was required of him or GRA in the Audit by KPMG was being diligently attended to either by himself or one of the Commissioners.

It said Management of the GRA found the publication to be a total misrepresentation of facts.

“It is a malicious, sensational, misleading and deliberate attempt to damage the reputation of the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah and the GRA as a whole,” it added.

The statement said the Authority hereby demanded an immediate retraction of the said publication from all media platforms and an unqualified apology from Ablakwa for the misrepresentation of facts.

The Management of GRA assured the public that they were committed to their mandate of revenue mobilization with integrity, fairness and professionalism.

Source: GNA