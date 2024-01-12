ECOWAS Court delegation begins six days sensitisation campaign in Ghana

A delegation of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, led by its President, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, is in Ghana for a six day sensitization campaign to engage with various stakeholders on various aspects of the Court.

During the campaign, which began on Sunday, 7th January 2024, members of the delegation would participate in radio, television programmes as well as meet with lawyers and law students from two of the country’s major universities.

“This is part of the sustained efforts by the Court to engage with the stakeholders with the specific objective of closing the yawning gap in the knowledge of the Court by Community citizens, including critical stakeholders, ” the President said.

He said the campaign had three components, mainly media appearances, advocacy, engagement with lawyers and law students, a stakeholder meeting with a cross section of community citizens and concluding with a press conference.

Justice Asante said the campaign had been carefully structured to ensure that all segments of the Court’s stakeholders were targeted with appropriate information on the Court, mainly its mandate, jurisdiction, procedures before the court, the enforcement of its decisions, challenges and relationship with the national courts of the Member States.

In addition, he said, the delegation would also pay courtesy calls on the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration, which handles ECOWAS affairs in the country as well as the Attorney General and Minister of Justice to discuss issues of mutual interest.

“In order to be effective, the Court has to necessarily engage with the Member States and critical stakeholders and this outing presents one such opportunity as part of our effort to allow the States and citizens take ownership of the Court, “ the President said.

The delegation includes senior staff from the Registry, Research and Documentation departments of the Court as well as those of its communication unit.

Source: GNA