We will not form alliance or merge with any party – PPP

Nana Ofori Owusu, National Chairman, Progressive People’s Party (PPP), says the party will not form alliance or merge with any political party in the upcoming elections.

He told the Ghana News Agency in an exclusive interview that there were well-known public figures and people in the Diaspora who had shown much interest in contesting the presidential and parliamentary seats on the ticket of the party in the 2024 elections.

“As Chairman of the party, I have been approached by so many people who are interested in contesting at various levels of the party, and some interesting names will come out that will shock you. We have well known public figures and Ghanaians in the Diaspora who want to contest. It will be a keen competition.

“So those who are asking for alliance and mergers we are not going to go into any alliance and merger. We are contesting on our own accord, on the PPPs own accord and those who are interested in joining are all welcome,” he said.

Nana Ofori noted that the reason people did not come forward to contest on the ticket of the party in the 2020 election was due to stigmatization and fear.

He said previously, people who had openly supported the party had their businesses collapsed or anything that put food on their table was tempered with.

However, he said that era was over and now a lot of people were ready to contest on the ticket of the party.

Speaking particularly on the parliamentary election, Nana Ofori said that the party will secure a good number of seats, considering the personalities who had shown interest.

“I believe that with the type of people who are coming forth, worrying me daily to want to contest on the ticket of the PPP, we can win some seats,” he said.

Aside the caliber of people showing interest, Nana Ofori said the party itself had put in much effort in identifying key people in some constituencies to contest on the party’s ticket and was hopeful that such works will yield results.

“We are raising capital and identifying key people in the communities that we believe would be able to win the parliamentary seats for us. We have targeted some specific constituencies and we are sure of winning those constituencies.”

Despite the caliber of people who have shown interest to contest on the party’s ticket, Nana the Chairman said that the PPP was a party that accepted people who were disenfranchised and marginalized.

He, therefore, called on anyone interested in holding positions in the party “to join the train.”

Source: GNA